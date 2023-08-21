EAGLE PASS, Texas (KFOR) – Governor Kevin Stitt is visiting Texas to discuss current border policies with Texas officials and other state governors on Monday.

Gov. Stitt is being joined by Texas Governor Greg Abbot, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, Adjutant General of Texas Major Thomas Suelzer and Texas Border “Czar” Mike Banks, officials say.

According to officials, a conference is being held to discuss current border policies. This comes after a letter was sent to America’s Governors from Gov. Abbott requesting support for Texas’ border security mission and Operation Lone Star, which was developed to “stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas”, according to Gov. Abbott.

Other Texas officials are voicing concerns for those affected by Operation Lone Star. Texas Senator Roland Gutierrez has responded saying the operation endorses cruelty and inhumanity.

“Operation Lone Star is not only failing to address the complex challenges at the border; it’s exacerbating them. Texans are done with the lies, they’re demanding immigration and border security solutions,” said Sen. Gutierrez.

KFOR will be covering the conference Monday, August 21, at 2 p.m. on KFOR.com.