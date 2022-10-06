OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Governor Kevin Stitt has recently signed or vetoed several funding bills to distribute millions of dollars given to Oklahoma through the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and the state Rural Economic Development Loan & Grant Program (PREP).

So far during the most recent special session, Gov. Stitt has signed 19 bills and vetoed three.

Earlier this week, Gov. Stitt signed SB 3XX to blocks funding for gender affirming care services at OU Children’s and HB 1006XX which provides $20 million to farmers and ranchers for drought relief.

“It is my hope that these one-time funds will help us move the needle in integral areas like improving crumbling infrastructure, addressing the opioid epidemic, and expanding broadband services across Oklahoma to get us closer to becoming a Top Ten state,” said Stitt.

He also vetoed HB1009XX to fund the Oklahoma Education Television Authority (OETA), HB 1015XX to “construct nine regionally-located emergency operations centers” throughout the state, and SB18XX to fund the Oklahoma Arts Council.

ARPA was signed into law by President Joe Biden in March 2021 to provide COVID-19 relief to the states.

PREP was signed into law by Governor Kevin Stitt in May 2022 as an account for various projects in rural Oklahoma.

KFOR’s Nick Camper will have more on the vetoes Thursday evening on Oklahoma’s News 4 at 4:30 and 6 p.m.