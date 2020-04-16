Gov. Stitt activates 175 Oklahoma National Guard servicemembers to help with COVID-19 response

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say 175 members of the Oklahoma Army and Air National Guard will support the state’s response to COVID-19.

The newly activated service members will perform several missions in support of the 11 identified COVID-19 regional health administration locations in the state.

“The governor has authorized 175 Soldiers and Airmen into the COVID-19 response in direct support of his number one objective, which is ensuring that Oklahomans are taken care of during the COVID-19 outbreak,” Oklahoma Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Tommy Mancino, commander of the Governor’s Solution Task Force said, April 13.

The guardsmen will restock personal protective equipment and tests.

“We also have 35 soldiers working at the Strategic National Stockpile, where we’ll be ensuring that those personal protective items are available as needed throughout the state,” Mancino said.

Officials say soldiers at the Strategic National Stockpile will assist with collecting orders for personal protective equipment, packaging the orders for shipment, and arranging transportation.

“So that’s an around-the-clock operation we’re assisting with right now — to make sure that there’s PPE going to everybody that needs it,” said Oklahoma Army National Guard Col. Robert Henry Walter Jr., Oklahoma Joint Task Force commander. “Because we have a lot of PPE, it’s just [a matter of] getting it out there. Making sure everyone has it is the the number one focus.”

The soldiers and airmen will be activated for at least 31 days and will be more visible as the response to COVID-19 progresses.

“We’re not here to do anything else other than take care of Oklahomans,” said Walter. “That’s the governor’s number one priority, and that’s our number one priority, because we’re Oklahomans. Our families are being affected by this as well as us. So we’re not only responders, but we’re also [aided by] the response.”