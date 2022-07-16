OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – Gov. Kevin Stitt is calling upon the Oklahoma Air National Guard to help suppress wildfires raging in the state.

“They will provide air support to firefighters on the ground dealing with excessive heat from the blaze,” Stitt said Saturday morning. “Preserving homes and businesses is also a top priority.”

The intense, 100-plus degree heat has fueled the wildfires.

Image KFOR

Oklahoma crews have been battling a massive blaze that ignited four miles west of Hitchcock in Blaine County at around 5 p.m. Thursday. They continued battling the inferno throughout Friday, and evacuated around two-dozen homes north of Highway 51 in the process.

“Wind is a pretty good factor in this. It just moves that fire right along with the low humidity and all that good stuff, plays a critical role in it,” Jim Shelton, the Blaine County Emergency Management Director, told KFOR on Friday.

What started the wildfire is unknown, but emergency response leaders have been focusing on keeping responders hydrated and on a rotation to avoid overheating and exhaustion.

The evacuation order was lifted shortly before 9:40 p.m. Friday.