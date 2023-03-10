OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Since Oklahoman’s rejection of recreational marijuana SQ 820, Governor Stitt says it is now time to tighten Oklahoma’s Medical Marijuana laws.

Governor Stitt believes Oklahomans have a big heart when it comes to helping someone medically, but does not believe that “anybody with a hangnail should be able to get a medical card”.

Governor Stitt has made his claims clear by signing a dozen of measures with efforts in place to tighten up the laws with a moratorium on dispensary licenses and seed to sale law.