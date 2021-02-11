Gov. Stitt amends filing period for special election to fill Caddo County Commissioner vacancy

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The filing period for the Caddo County Commissioner District Two special election has been amended.

Gov. Kevin Stitt amended the filing period, changing it to Monday, Feb. 22, Tuesday, Feb. 23 and Wednesday, Feb. 24, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Stitt made the changes in light of expected inclement weather, according to a Caddo County news release.

The special primary election will be held on April 6 to fill the vacancy in the County Commissioner District Two office. The special general election will be on Sept. 14.

Individuals interested in becoming candidates can contact the Caddo County Election Board for information and copies of the filing packet.

The County Election Board is located at the Caddo County Courthouse, 110 SW 2nd St., Ste. 112, Anadarko, OK. The telephone number is (405) 247-5001