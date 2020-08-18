Gov. Stitt and school officials tour state PPE warehouse and distribution hub

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After a quick tour of the state’s personal protective equipment (PPE) warehouse, Gov. Kevin Stitt and school officials watched as a truck was loaded with masks.

The masks were heading to Edmond School District, one of 241 districts that received a shipment of PPE paid for by the state with $10 million of CARES Act money.

The state superintendent says those masks are crucial to keeping students in the classroom.

“The key is being able to reduce transmission,” Hofmeister said. “The provision of masks is essential, it’s the bedrock, for having a safer start to our schools and decrease spread and transmission.”

Hofmeister continues to voice her support for masks in schools, but the governor reiterated his belief that each district should decide on a mandate.

“In Western Oklahoma, there are some counties that haven’t had any cases in the last seven days,” Stitt said. “So we leave that up to the local superintendents to make those decisions.”

Edmond Superintendent Bret Towne was also there for the tour. He says he’s confident with this shipment and his district is in a good place with PPE.

“This is going to extend what we would have been purchasing in 45 of 60 days,” Towne said. “We feel really good about making it through this whole semester with the supplies we have.”

While masks are crucial, Stitt says parents and students need to do their part as well.

“Parents need to take action that they check their children, and we make sure we don’t expose the rest of the school,” Stitt said. “That’s the quickest way we are going to shut things back down if we have these large outbreaks.”

