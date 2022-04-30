OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There were some stunning developments in the saga between the state and Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen Restaurants.

In a Friday afternoon news conference, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Jerry Winchester, the director of the State Department of Tourism, resigned. Along with that, he announced that the state is suing Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen Restaurants.

KFOR received the petition in the lawsuit, and it doesn’t say Swadley’s did anything wrong financially. However, it insinuates the company didn’t let the state inspect their financial records and they “violated promises and obligations…” and are in breach of their contract.

“We are committed to getting to the bottom of this,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a Friday news conference.

KFOR also received Winchester’s resignation letter, which can be read in full below. In part, Winchester said that current audits will “reveal that the department has been acting in the best interests of the state.”

Jerry Winchester’s resignation letter.

“We averaged 9.5 visitors to our state parks for the last couple of years under Jerry’s leadership,” Stitt said. “We hit 12.5 million visitors this past year.”

Winchester’s resignation comes amid a growing investigation into alleged taxpayer dollar misuse involving a contract between the state tourism department and Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchens. The state paid $13 million to Swadley’s to renovate and run the Foggy Bottom Kitchens in state parks.

“It’s a dark day for Oklahoma,” said rep. Andy Fugate, D-Del City. “It’s pretty clear from what we’ve seen published so far that there were a number of missteps that happened along the way.”

Fugate is on a special committee looking into state law in reference to what has taken place. He said he expects changes to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

“One possibility would be to go back to the way things were before 2018,” he said. “These kinds of decisions were made in public processes through the open meetings process, and decisions about contracts and policy in general were made by the board as opposed to being made by the agency director.”

Stitt, also maintains he does not have any relationship with Swadley’s and its owner.

“I do not have any sort of relationship with Brent Swadley. I don’t know Brent Swadley. I have no involvement in this contract,” Stitt said.

However, Stitt and Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell did not answer any questions after the news conference, citing the ongoing investigation and pending litigation.

The Oklahoma County District Attorney has also asked the state auditor to look into the Swadley’s deal with the tourism department. Meanwhile, Stitt said Pinnell will now take a more involved role with the tourism department.