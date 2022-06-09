STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt is expected to announce the development of a first-of-its-kind mineral product manufacturing facility to be located in Stillwater according to a news release.

The unnamed company is set to invest more than $100 million to develop the facility, which is supposed to develop products that can be used in a variety of ways including electric vehicles, wind turbines, mobile electronic devices and military hardware.

