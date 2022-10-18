OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Governor Kevin Stitt appointed Adria Berry as Executive Director of the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) on Tuesday.

Adria Berry. Image courtesy Gov. Stitt Press Office.

“For over a year Adria Berry has been leading Oklahoma’s efforts to enforce our laws and crack down on the marijuana black market,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “Now that OMMA is becoming a stand-alone agency, I am pleased to officially appoint Adria as executive director and have full confidence in her continued leadership and dedication to get the medical marijuana industry under control and keep our communities safe.”

According to Gov. Stitt’s press office, OMMA will also officially transition to an independent state agency on November 1, 2022, according to Senate Bill 1543.

“I am honored by this appointment and it is an incredible privilege to serve my home state in this capacity,” said Adria Berry. “Building up OMMA as a gold standard state agency that prioritizes consumer protection, equitable enforcement, and quality service is both uniquely challenging and exceptionally rewarding. I am honored to lead this effort and will work tirelessly to execute OMMA’s mission to ensure there are no cracks in our state’s medical marijuana industry for criminals and bad actors.”