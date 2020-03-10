Gov. Stitt appoints attorney to Court of Civil Appeals

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Tuesday the appointment of a Tulsa attorney to fill a vacancy in the Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals.

Stitt appointed Stacie Hixon, an attorney currently serving as a partner at Steidley & Neal P.L.L.C. in Tulsa, according to a news release issued from Stitt’s office.

She will fill the Court of Civil Appeals’ District 1 vacancy created by Jerry Goodman’s retirement.

“I’m thrilled to appoint Ms. Hixon, one of Oklahoma’s sharpest legal minds, to the Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals,” Stitt said. “Her significant appellate experience uniquely positions her to serve as an outstanding member on the Court, and I appreciate her willingness to leave private practice in order to serve the people of Oklahoma in this important role.”

Hixon has worked at Steidley & Neal P.L.L.C. since 2009. She has practiced in multiple areas of law, including insurance bad faith, insurance coverage issues, products liability, employment law, legal negligence, insurance defense, first-party claims, and general civil litigation, according to the news release.

Hixon’s practice is largely focused on “legal research and writing, as well as presenting motion practice for oral argument at the trial court and on appeal.”

Hixon, who holds a Bachelor of Arts and a Masters of Arts in Political Science from Oklahoma State University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Tulsa, was selected to the Oklahoma Super Lawyers list for the years 2015 through 2018; to the Rising Stars list for the years 2009 through 2014; and included on the 2017 and 2018 Top 25 Women Oklahoma Super Lawyers list.