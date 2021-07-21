Gov. Stitt appoints new Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals judge

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gov. Kevin Stitt announced a new appointment to the Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals.

Greg Blackwell

Stitt appointed attorney Gregory Blackwell to fill the Court of Civil Appeals’ vacancy for District 3, Office 1, created by the retirement of P. Thomas Thornbrugh on April 1, 2021.

“Greg Blackwell has proven his legal expertise through his years of practicing and defending the law,” said Gov. Stitt. “I am confident he will serve on the Court of Civil Appeals with honor and commitment.”

Blackwell, a University of Oklahoma and OU Law School graduate, has 17 years of legal experience that includes serving as federal judicial clerk to the Judge Michael Mihm on the Central District of Illinois, as well as working for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Environment and Natural Resources Division, during which time he represented the federal government in environmental litigation, according to a news release from Stitt’s office.

He also worked for Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s land department, served as head of all appellate litigation at Ball Morse Lowe, PLLC, and was staff attorney for Judge Bay Mitchell on the Court of Civil Appeals in Oklahoma City.

Blackwell was one of three applicants provided by the Judicial Nominating Commission for the governor’s selection.