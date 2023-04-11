OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Governor Kevin Stitt appointed Dr. Katherine Curry as the new Secretary of Education on Tuesday.

“Katherine brings a wealth of experience to oversee the many different areas of education across the state, including higher education and career tech. I look forward to her leadership and service as we work towards making Oklahoma a Top Ten state in education,” said Governor Stitt.

According to Executive Order 2023-08, the Secretary of Education oversees 41 boards, agencies, and commissions including the Governor’s Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) Council, the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, the State Board of Career Technology and Education, and the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board.

“I’m excited to partner with Governor Stitt in his pursuit of making Oklahoma Education Top Ten,” said Dr. Curry. “Oklahoma has some of the best teachers in the nation, and I look forward to walking alongside these educators to continue creating the strongest educational ecosystem in the country.”

Curry has a doctorate in Educational Administration, Curriculum, and Supervision in 2011 from the University of Oklahoma. After that, she accepted a tenure track faculty position at OSU, most recently as a professor and program coordinator of the Educational Leadership/School Administration program.

Curry replaces Ryan Walters, the current State Superintendent, as Secretary of Education.

“I am excited to have Dr. Curry on our team,” said Supt. Walters. “The governor and I are passionate about improving K-12 for all students, improving higher education, and supporting our great teachers to make Oklahoma a Top Ten state for education. We are all committed to transparency and accountability to ensure all education institutions are in line with Oklahoma values.”

In January, Gov. Stitt reappointed Walters as Education Secretary until 2027. However, his appointment was never confirmed by the Senate.

It is unclear at this time when the Senate will consider Curry’s appointment.