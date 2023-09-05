OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — On Tuesday, Gov. Stitt announced the addition of a known outspoken advocate concerning Native American challenges, Wes Nofire, to serve as his new Oklahoma Native American Liaison.

According to the Governor’s office, Wes Nofire served on the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council and has pursued opportunities to serve Oklahoma in a number of capacities.

“Wes brings a deep familiarity with tribal governments and people across Oklahoma. His work for the Cherokee government makes him an ideal choice as we build bridges between my office and tribal governments,” said Governor Stitt. “Throughout his career, Wes has advocated for fairness for all Oklahomans and has fought against systems that seek to treat people differently based on race or heritage. I am thrilled to have him as a member of my team as we continue to work to make Oklahoma a Top Ten state.” Governor Kevin Stitt

Principal Chief @ChuckHoskin_Jr issued the following statement on Governor Stitt’s appointment of Wes Nofire as Oklahoma Native American Liaison stating, “You can’t make this stuff up. Another act of hostility towards tribes by Governor Stitt cloaked in a ‘Native American Liaison’ title.”

Image courtesy of “X” formerly known as Twitter

Chief Hoskin Jr. says, “Governor Stitt’s selection of Wes Noire as the state’s Native American liaison is disappointing, which is to say it comes as no surprise.”