TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Governor Kevin Stitt has signed off on the parole of a former Tulsa police officer who was convicted in the 1982 crossbow killing of a 30-year-old mother, according to the Tulsa World.

Jimmie Dean Stohler, now 69, was convicted of First Degree Murder and Solicitation of Murder in the death of Michele Powers.

Powers was shot in the chest with a poison-tip arrow from a crossbow just outside of her Tulsa apartment.

Stohler was previously denied parole in January 2019.

The Pardon and Parole Board recommended the clemency in March 2022.

According to the Tulsa World, Stitt approved Stohler’s parole recommendation on April 22 “pending verification of a valid home offer.”

KFOR received the following statement from the Governor’s office:

Jimmie Dean Stohler’s parole application came to the governor after a 4-0 recommendation from the Pardon and Parole Board in favor of paroling Mr. Stohler to the street. Governor Stitt accepted the recommendation.