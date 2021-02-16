Gov. Stitt & President Biden discuss Oklahoma winter storm energy woes during group call with governors; Biden says staff working on cost relief

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gov. Kevin Stitt and President Joe Biden spoke Tuesday during a group call involving six other governors, discussing the severe energy concerns caused by the ongoing winter storm that has brought massive amounts of snow and historically low temperatures to Oklahoma.

Stitt spoke with Biden about the difficulties the state is having transporting energy to the power grid. He also expressed concern over natural gas wells freezing, according to a news release issued from the Governor’s Office.

Stitt asked Biden to provide Oklahomans federal relief in paying energy bills expected to be significantly increased because of higher energy use during the storm. Stitt asked for help through either the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) or another method.

Biden said his team is aware of the issue and already pursuing a solution.

“I want to thank President Biden for taking the time to reach out this afternoon and offer the federal government’s help for Oklahomans,” said Gov. Stitt. “We had a very productive call and I look forward to working together to find solutions as we recover from this historic storm.”

Oklahomans have been experiencing rolling blackouts caused by unusually high energy use in response to the cold conditions brought on by the winter storm.

State and utility officials are calling upon residents to take measures to conserve energy.

The following is a list of energy conservation tips that the City of Norman provided:

Turn down thermostats to 68 degrees

Avoid using major household electric appliances such as ovens, dishwashers and washer/dryers, etc.

Turn off non-essential electric appliances, lights and equipment

Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible

Large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes