Gov. Stitt cabinet member indicted for attempted bribery of an officer

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – David Ostrowe, a member of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s cabinet, has been indicted for attempted bribery of an officer.

Fifty-two-year-old Ostrowe serves as Stitt’s Secretary of Digital Transformation and Administration.

Documents filed by Attorney General Mike Hunter in Oklahoma County District Court state that Ostrowe committed the crime of attempted bribery of an officer.

Hunter said in the documents that Ostrowe committed attempted bribery “by directing Oklahoma Tax Commissioners Steve Burrage and Charles Prater to waive the interest and penalties of JCG Futures, LLC, which were owed to the State of Oklahoma and if not compliant with this directive, appropriations to the Oklahoma Tax Commission would be withheld.”

Ostrowe attempted to influence an official action, but the attempt was “prevented or intercepted in the perpetration thereof,” Hunter said in the document.

Stitt’s office issued the following statement in response to the indictment:

“Governor Stitt is aware of the allegations involving Secretary Ostrowe and takes them seriously. We are still working to obtain more information regarding the details of the situation. The governor has faith in the fairness of Oklahoma’s justice system which includes the presumption of innocence.” GOV. KEVIN STITT’S OFFICE