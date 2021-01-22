Gov. Stitt calls for tribes to enter formal negotiations with state following McGirt ruling

This week, state leaders including Seminole Nation Chief Greg Chilcoat, District 22’s District Attorney Paul B. Smith and Attorney General Mike Hunter met for discussions regarding the McGirt decision and how they will move forward with cases, both past and present, involving Native Americans on tribal land. (Photo: KFOR)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma, which recognized the continued existence of the Creek reservation, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt today asked the leaders of the Cherokee, Choctaw, Chickasaw, Creek, and Seminole nations to enter into formal negotiations with the state to address and resolve the potential issues that have arisen because of the McGirt ruling.

On July 9, 2020, the Supreme Court ruled that much of eastern Oklahoma, including a large chunk of Tulsa, is still tribal land for purposes of the Major Crimes Act.

“For anybody that has an Indian card, a CDIB card, a certified degree of Indian blood,” Native American law attorney Robert Gifford told KFOR. “If they are within the Creek Nation, the state of Oklahoma had no jurisdiction over them.”

Right now, for tribal members, something small like a traffic ticket goes to tribal court and all felonies are heard in federal court.

Major felonies for non-members are also heard in federal court, but the state still has jurisdiction over misdemeanors.

“As the commonly-elected Governor for all 4 million Oklahomans, it is critically important that the State of Oklahoma and the leaders of Oklahoma’s tribes impacted by the McGirt decision begin negotiations, in earnest, to resolve the potential ramifications of this ruling,” said Gov. Stitt. “Under Oklahoma law, which is consistent with Oklahoma’s Constitution, the Governor of Oklahoma has the authority to negotiate and enter into cooperative agreements on behalf of the state with Oklahoma’s Native American tribes. Oklahoma law also allows me to designate a lead negotiator for the state, and for this role I am designating Ryan Leonard, Special Counsel for Native American Affairs.”

The governor continued, “As all who have read the Supreme Court’s opinion know, the McGirt decision was limited to matters of criminal jurisdiction. In that regard, ensuring the public safety of all Oklahomans and providing certainty and adequate resources for the men and women in law enforcement in eastern Oklahoma is of paramount importance. As things stand today, crimes are going unpunished, and convicted criminals are seeking to be set free. We can’t allow this to happen. Some have also suggested that McGirt may potentially be expanded to civil issues that could negatively impact the state’s tax base, as well as undermine certain regulatory and zoning authority in eastern Oklahoma. As both an Oklahoman and a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, my response to those suggestions is that Oklahoma’s future success is dependent upon our common values of certainty, fairness and unity being embraced by all. Working together is how we make Oklahoma a Top Ten state.”

Governor Stitt and other state officials have been in discussions with tribal leaders for many months concerning the potential impacts of the McGirt ruling.

“Now is the time to roll up our sleeves to resolve the issues raised by McGirt in a manner consistent with the best interests of all Oklahomans,” St23itt said.

The ruling could also potentially effect family law cases.

Gifford says there’s tax issues to work out as well, because the State of Oklahoma can’t tax members on a reservation.