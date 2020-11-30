Gov. Stitt declares day of prayer and fasting for those impacted by COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Governor Kevin Stitt has declared December 3, as a day of fasting and prayer for all Oklahomans impacted by the coronavirus.
“Oklahomans have always turned to prayer to guide us through trials and seasons of uncertainty, and I am asking Oklahomans of all faiths and religious backgrounds to join together with me on Thursday,” said Gov. Stitt. “I believe we must continue to ask God to heal those who are sick, comfort those who are hurting and provide renewed strength and wisdom to all who are managing the effects of COVID-19.”Gov. Kevin Stitt
Stitt is encouraging churches and other houses of worship to take precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19.
He also advises them to care for the vulnerable members of their congregations.
“I believe our churches and faith communities have an incredible opportunity during this season to provide hope to Oklahomans who are struggling as we close a year that has been mentally, emotionally and physically draining,” said Gov. Stitt. “It’s important that we continue to find safe ways to gather as we all do our part to protect our families, neighbors and communities from this virus.”
