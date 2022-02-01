OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a State of Emergency in Oklahoma as a winter storm approaches.

Stitt signed Executive Order 2022-02, declaring a State of Emergency in all 77 Oklahoma counties.

“The winter storm is expected to include a mix of freezing rain, sleet, snow, strong wind gusts, and low temperatures across the state beginning Wednesday, which may result in power outages and hazardous road conditions,” a statement from the Governor’s Office says.

Freezing drizzle is expected to start in the Oklahoma City metro on Wednesday morning. The drizzle will mix with sleet by noon, then change to snow by the afternoon.

Meteorologists expect the road conditions to start to deteriorate later in the day on Wednesday.

Widespread snow is expected throughout Oklahoma by Thursday. Bitter temperatures with below-zero wind chills are expected on Thursday.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall across northern and north central Oklahoma. The Oklahoma City metro area could see three to six inches of snow. Southwest Oklahoma will likely see one to three inches, and Northeastern Oklahoma six to 10 inches.

