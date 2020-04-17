Gov. Stitt: Elective surgeries in Oklahoma to be reinstated

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Governor Kevin Stitt issued an amendment to his Executive Order on Thursday, which sets guidelines for medical providers to determine which elective surgeries can resume next week.

Elective and non-urgent surgeries and procedures are those that can be rescheduled to a future time and will not significantly impact the patient’s health.

Last month, Stitt issued a 14-day suspension of all elective surgeries, minor medical procedures and non-emergency dental procedures in order to protect the state’s supply of personal protective equipment for medical workers.

Stitt also signed an Executive Memorandum on Thursday, outlining an Elective Surgery Acuity Scale for medical providers to follow regarding when elective surgeries can be performed during the COVID-19 state of emergency.

“We initially suspended elective surgeries to preserve hospital bed capacity and PPE to handle a potential surge in COVID-19 patients,” said Gov. Stitt. “Since our data indicates we are in a good position regarding hospital capacity – and provided individual institutions can accommodate their internal demand for PPE – it is time to bring some of these procedures back to help our hospitals and the Oklahomans who need them.” 

Beginning April 24, any procedure for conditions that are not life-threatening and which, if not provided, would have the potential for increasing morbidity or mortality can be performed.

All minor medical procedures and non-emergency dental procedures such as outpatient surgeries or procedures for not life-threatening illnesses may resume May 1.

