Gov. Stitt extends COVID-19 state of emergency; absentee votes allowed to be made without notary or witnesses

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gov. Kevin Stitt has extended the state of emergency related to COVID-19, an action that affects how absentee votes can be made in the upcoming general election.

Stitt issued the Fourth Amended Executive Order 2020-20, which thereby extended the COVID-19 state of emergency that’s been in place since March 15, according to a news release from Stitt’s office.

Because the state of emergency will still be in effect within 45 days of the Nov. 3 general election, provisions provided under Senate Bill 210 will be triggered, allowing absentee voters to “verify their identity by attaching a copy of an approved identification document to their affidavit envelope instead of having their signature notarized or witnessed by two people,” the news release states.

The absentee voting process will be same as it was for the June 30th primary because Stitt extended the state of emergency.

