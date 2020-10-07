Gov. Stitt extends deadline for school districts to claim virtual learning resource funds

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma school districts have more time to claim funding for virtual learning resources through Learn Anywhere Oklahoma.

Last week was the original deadline for school districts to claim funding from Learn Anywhere Oklahoma. Gov. Kevin Stitt has moved that deadline to Oct. 30, according to a news release issued from his office.

“We are extending the deadline to Oct. 30 out of a desire to ensure all districts are informed of this affordable, robust resource,” said Secretary of Education Ryan Walters. “Once a district opts in, the district will be given credits it can put towards Learn Anywhere Oklahoma’s K-12th grade courses beginning immediately and available through 2022.”

More than 250 school districts across the state have claimed funding through the program, but a third of all school districts still lack an established virtual learning platform.

The Oklahoma Supplemental Online Course Program will reach out to districts to help connect schools to virtual resources that will be helpful in delivering education during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the news release.

“Our top priority is to ensure all Oklahoma students have access to a quality education,” Stitt said. “Learn Anywhere Oklahoma provides school districts with a tool belt of options for delivering virtual education to individual students or entire classrooms, allowing students to remain engaged in their districts during this historic pandemic.”

The governor and state education officials encourage all schools to sign up for Learn Anywhere Oklahoma.

School district officials can find enrollment support at learnanywhereok.org. Visit the website or call (405) 645-7750 for more information about Learn Anywhere Oklahoma, which is administered by the Oklahoma Supplemental Online Course Program.

LATEST HEADLINES: