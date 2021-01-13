Gov. Stitt extends State of Emergency for COVID-19 while removing bar, restaurant curfew

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Governor Kevin Stitt today extended the COVID-19 State of Emergency that has been in place since March 15, 2020 while removing the in-person service curfew for bars and restaurants.

The amended Executive Order removes the requirement for bars and restaurants to close in person service at 11 p.m., a provision originally issued under Seventh Amended Executive Order 2020-20. The requirement for bars and restaurants to space groups six feet apart or separate tables with properly sanitized glass or plexiglass remains in the renewed executive order.

“As we continue to adapt to the ever-changing environment of COVID-19, we are maintaining our State of Emergency to ensure the State and our frontline health care workers can continue to effectively respond to the pandemic while also allowing our businesses to remain open safely. The Oklahoma State Department of Health continues to lead the way in vaccine distribution as we are now ranked No. 7 among all states by the CDC in vaccines administered per capita. We have made great strides in the right direction and I continue to ask all Oklahomans to help slow the spread of the virus by taking proper safety precautions, including wearing a mask and social distancing.” Gov. Kevin Stitt

The full executive order can be read here.