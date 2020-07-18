OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gov. Kevin Stitt is said to be feeling well after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Gov. Stitt posted the following statement from Charlie Hannema, his chief of communications, on his Facebook page on Friday:
Stitt announced on Wednesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
He became the first governor in the nation to contract coronavirus.
“COVID-19 is still in the United States. We know that. It’s still in Oklahoma,” Stitt said during a press conference Wednesday morning via Zoom.
Stitt said his symptoms appeared Tuesday morning and that his test came back by around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Stitt, who is regularly tested for COVID-19, was placed in isolation.
Stitt said his diagnosis would not change his stance against mandating face masks statewide.
He previously said that while he’s not comfortable with a mask mandate, he would not stand in the way of local municipalities enacting such a mandate.
The Oklahoma City City Council passed a face mask ordinance on Friday. It immediately went into effect.
Tulsa, Stillwater and Norman have also passed mask ordinances.
Continued Coronavirus Coverage
Latest Stories
- Civil rights legend Rep. John Lewis dead at 80
- Oklahoma City City Council passes mask mandate for indoor public places
- Protest organized after body cam footage shows Wilson police tasing a man 53 times; officers now face murder charges
- Grand Jury indicts woman on charges of murder in toddler’s death
- Gov. Stitt ‘feels 100%’ after COVID-19 diagnosis