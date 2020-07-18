Gov. Stitt ‘feels 100%’ after COVID-19 diagnosis

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks during a news conference in Oklahoma City. Stitt announced Wednesday that he’s tested positive for the coronavirus and that he is isolating at home. The first-term Republican governor has backed one of the country’s most aggressive reopening plans, has resisted any statewide mandate on masks and rarely wears one himself. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gov. Kevin Stitt is said to be feeling well after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Gov. Stitt posted the following statement from Charlie Hannema, his chief of communications, on his Facebook page on Friday:

Stitt announced on Wednesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

He became the first governor in the nation to contract coronavirus.

“COVID-19 is still in the United States. We know that. It’s still in Oklahoma,” Stitt said during a press conference Wednesday morning via Zoom.

Stitt said his symptoms appeared Tuesday morning and that his test came back by around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Stitt, who is regularly tested for COVID-19, was placed in isolation.

Stitt said his diagnosis would not change his stance against mandating face masks statewide.

He previously said that while he’s not comfortable with a mask mandate, he would not stand in the way of local municipalities enacting such a mandate.

The Oklahoma City City Council passed a face mask ordinance on Friday. It immediately went into effect.

Tulsa, Stillwater and Norman have also passed mask ordinances.

