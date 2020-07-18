Gov. Stitt gives video update on his condition

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gov. Kevin Stitt said he’s feeling “100 percent” after contracting COVID-19.

Stitt posted a video on Facebook Saturday morning and gave a quick update on his condition.

“I’m feeling 100 percent,” Stitt said. “Really, for the last four days felt 100 percent.”

Stitt said he was feeling a little achy on Tuesday, but is now feeling “really, really good.”

The governor said he had “Zoom calls all week” and would be “back after it” on Monday.

He concluded the video by giving a “shout out” to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, which had a troop academy graduation on Friday. Sixty-one new members of the Highway Patrol graduated.

“Congratulations to them, to their families. We support you,” Stitt said.

Stitt posted the following statement from Charlie Hannema, his chief of communications, on his Facebook page on Friday:

Posted on Gov. Stitt’s Facebook page

Stitt announced on Wednesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

He became the first governor in the nation to contract coronavirus.

“COVID-19 is still in the United States. We know that. It’s still in Oklahoma,” Stitt said during a press conference Wednesday morning via Zoom.

Stitt said his symptoms appeared Tuesday morning and that his test came back by around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Stitt, who is regularly tested for COVID-19, was placed in isolation.

Stitt said his diagnosis would not change his stance against mandating face masks statewide.

He previously said that while he’s not comfortable with a mask mandate, he would not stand in the way of local municipalities enacting such a mandate.

The Oklahoma City City Council passed a face mask ordinance on Friday. It immediately went into effect.

Tulsa, Stillwater and Norman have also passed mask ordinances.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

Latest Stories