Gov. Stitt issues executive order to ‘break the tape’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Governor Kevin Stitt has issued an executive order to tackle some of Oklahoma’s ‘burdensome’ regulations.

“Oklahoma’s administrative code is double the size of the state of Kansas and 20 percent more than Missouri and New Mexico,” said Gov. Stitt. “In order for us to become a Top Ten State, we must reduce outdated and burdensome regulations that overshadow our economy, while protecting those regulations necessary to preserve public health, welfare, and safety. Our goal is to reduce red tape by 25% in the next three years, providing relief to Oklahoma’s job creators and farmers and ranchers while also strengthening our recruitment efforts to diversify and grow Oklahoma’s economy.”

The executive order directs all state agencies to undertake a comprehensive review of the agency’s administrative rules and regulations. That way they can identify costly, ineffective, duplicative, and outdated regulations.

The executive order also calls for all state agencies to remove two regulations for every new one created.

Stitt also launched Break the Tape, a website that allows Oklahomans to provide feedback on burdensome regulations that hinder their ability to work and operate businesses in the state.