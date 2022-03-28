OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon is one month away, and Gov. Kevin Stitt is preparing for the relay.

Stitt is kicking off the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon’s Governor’s Relay Challenge with a quick two-mile training run on Monday, March 28.

Organizers say the governor will run a two-mile loop from the race start line and will be joined by members of the ‘Ran Them Alls,’ a group of runners who have successfully completed the marathon each year.

The 2022 Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon weekend will be from April 22 through April 24. Things kick off with a concert with the Josh Abbott Band and fireworks on Friday, April 22.

The 5K and Kids Marathon will be held on Saturday, April 23, while the Marathon, Half Marathon, and Relay will be on Sunday, April 24.

Gov. Stitt’s team will highlight Oklahoma’s law enforcement community in honor of the many first responders who served on April 19, 1995. Team members include representatives from the Oklahoma City Police Department, Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs.

This is the governor’s fourth year to host a relay challenge. All teams who register will automatically be entered to compete against the Governor’s Relay Team. Teams who beat the Governor’s Relay Team will get a special edition “I Beat the Governor” T-shirt.