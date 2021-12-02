Gov. Stitt makes Rogers County judicial appointment

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed an assistant district attorney to serve as Rogers County Associate District Judge.
Stitt announced on Thursday that he appointed Susan Nigh to the position.
“Susan has a proven track record as an experienced and talented attorney,” Stitt said. “I have great confidence that as a judge, Susan will uphold the law and dutifully serve the people of Oklahoma.”
Nigh began working in December 2018 as assistant district attorney in Oklahoma’s 12th District, overseeing a wide range of felony and misdemeanor cases, according to a news release from Stitt’s office.
She also served as an assistant DA in Washington and Tulsa counties. She was a public defender in Tulsa County and worked in private practice as an associated attorney before becoming a Tulsa County assistant DA.
Nigh graduated from Oklahoma City University and earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Tulsa.