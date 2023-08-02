OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Governor Kevin Stitt announced Wednesday his appointment of Ellen Buettner as CEO of the Oklahoma Health Care Authority (OHCA).

“For 15 years, Ellen has been a dedicated public servant in the health and human services sector and she is the right person to lead the OHCA through the challenges and exciting milestones on the horizon.” “Her track record of excellence in organizational leadership will ensure the OHCA remains committed to serving Oklahomans with consistency and transparency.” Governor Kevin Stitt

Since 2019, Buettner has served as the Chief of Staff of the OHCA. Prior to joining the OHCA, Buettner worked as the Chief of Legislative Affairs in Oklahoma Office of the Attorney General, as well as various administrative positions in the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

“I am honored and grateful to continue serving the state as CEO of the Oklahoma Health Care Authority during this monumental time for the agency,” said Ellen Buettner.

Buettner has earned a bachelor’s in Sociology, a master’s in Administrative Leadership, a PhD in Communication and a Juris Doctorate.