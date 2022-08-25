OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gov. Kevin Stitt ordered all U.S. and Oklahoma flags be lowered to half-staff on state property to honor two fallen law enforcement officers.

The flags will remain at half-staff from 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26 to sundown on Sunday, Aug. 28 in honor of Sgt. Robert Blaine Swartz and Capt. William Riley Hargraves.

“Oklahoma mourns the loss of fallen officers Robert Blaine Swartz and Captain William Riley Hargraves and our hearts are with the families and loved ones they left behind,” Stitt said. “We must never take for granted the sacrifices our brave men and women in law enforcement make every single day and we will never forget those who gave their life to keep us safe.”

Swartz, a 25-year member of the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, was fatally shot on Aug. 22 while he was attempting to serve an eviction notice in the 2200 block of S.W. 78th Street in Oklahoma City. Deputy Mark Johns was also shot, but survived after undergoing surgery at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center. Swartz was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Sgt. Robert “Bobby” Swartz Oklahoma County Sheriff’s office

The suspect, Benjamin Plank, was taken into custody the same day, following a police pursuit involving several Oklahoma City police officers, as well as members of other law enforcement agencies.

Swartz’s funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, August 26, at Crossings Community Church, 14600 Portland Ave, Oklahoma City. The service will be broadcast live on Vimeo.

Click here to donate to a GoFundMe page created to help Swartz’s family with expenses that may arise.

Capt. William Hargraves, photo from Osage County Sheriff’s Office

Hargraves, who was a member of the Osage County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 25 years, was traveling to work on the morning of Aug. 19 when his vehicle was hit by another vehicle at U.S. 60 East and Oklahoma 18 in Osage. He served with the Sheriff’s Office for nearly 25 years.

Hargraves’ funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 at the Ponca City Schools Concert Hall.

Click here to donate to a GoFundMe page that was created to help Hargraves’ family.