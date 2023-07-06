OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Governor Kevin Stitt and the State Department of Health announced a new pregnancy resources website on Thursday.

According to Gov. Stitt, the website is designed to offer support and information to expecting mothers, parents and families.

“A child is a gift from God, but a pregnancy can be a confusing and trying time without support. The launch of this incredible resource is a reflection of our commitment to uplift and empower expectant mothers across Oklahoma,” said Governor Stitt. “By consolidating all of this essential information and assistance into one convenient platform, we’re hoping to strengthen the support system that every mom and family deserves.”

Officials say the website collects information and resources regarding pregnancy, parenting, adoption and financial assistance. The website also offers resources relating to prenatal care and postpartum support.

“Our vision is to lead Oklahoma to prosperity through health,” said Commissioner of Health Keith Reed. “That starts at the beginning of life. We want to and need to be a resource for pregnant women in our communities as they navigate bringing a newborn baby into the world. The collaboration between state agencies and community partners on centralizing support information for Oklahoma families is critical to helping meet their needs before, during and after birth.”

For more information, visit oklahoma.gov/life.