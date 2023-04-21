OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Governor Kevin Stitt announced his proposed education reform compromise on Friday.

According to Gov. Stitt, he disclosed the ‘Oklahoma Education and Parental Choice Plan’ after speaking with House and Senate leadership, Speaker Charles McCall, Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat as well as member of both chambers.

“After months of negotiations and meetings with both the House and the Senate, I am proud to present this plan and believe it is the best path forward to get education reform done this year,” said Governor Stitt.

“Oklahomans elected us as leaders to come together and get something done to improve education for every student in the state of Oklahoma and provide parents options. This plan does just that. I am calling on the House and Senate to come together and get this across the finish line. Parents can’t wait another year for real reform. Let’s take another step forward to fund students, not just systems in Oklahoma.”

Gov. Stitt says the Plan calls for investing a total of $800 million in Oklahoma’s education which will be distributed in three parts.

Officials say $300 million would go to the Oklahoma Student Fund, $300 million would go to the funding formula, including Senator Adam Pugh’s Teacher Pay Raise Plan and $200 million would go to the Oklahoma Parental Choice tax credit model for parents to send their child to a school that best fits their needs.

According to Gov. Stitt, the Oklahoma Student Fund would be accessible to every school district in Oklahoma. Each district will get up to $2 million to improve their schools as needed.

Sen. Pugh’s Teacher Pay Raise plan includes teacher raises starting at $2,000 and up to $5,000. The plan also includes new weights for students to make sure dollars are accurate so they can receive the best education possible, Gov. Stitt says.

The Oklahoma Parental Choice tax credit model would be $5,000 per student, focusing on households earning less than $250,000 annually, with a cap of $200 million total spend for Year One. The amount would grow to $6,000 per student with a cap of $200 million total spend for Year Two. Beginning in Year Three, the amount would go up to $6,500 per student without an income cap or cap on total spend.

The Most Rev. Paul S. Coakley, Archbishop of Oklahoma City and Most Rev. David Konderla, Bishop of Tulsa, responded to the governor’s plan on Friday.

“We appreciate Gov. Stitt’s continued leadership in expanding educational opportunities for Oklahoma’s children, especially for students and families who are underserved. The governor’s compromise promises critical funding for both public and private schools, which marks a watershed moment for our state. The compromise allows Oklahoma parents to direct their tax dollars to the school that best meets their children’s educational needs and incorporates some of the best features from recent proposals. These bold efforts by state leaders will help bring quality education to all children, and its swift approval will allow Oklahoma families to benefit immediately.”

House Speaker Charles McCall released the following statement in reaction to the unveiling of Gov. Stitt’s education proposal:

The House is in the process of reviewing the Governor’s proposed education plan and will continue discussions both internally and with our colleagues in the Senate. Upon initial review, the plan looks like a positive step in the right direction for education in Oklahoma. As negotiations progress over the coming days, the House will continue to focus on passing an education plan that works for every student, every parent, every teacher and every school in the state. I want to thank Governor Stitt for his work during education negotiations and I look forward to further conversations with both him and Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat as we continue to chart a course for the future of education in Oklahoma. Charles McCall, R-Atoka,

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat also reacting to the compromise, saying, “We are currently reviewing the plan the governor has proposed. At first glance, it is undeniably similar to the House plan that the Senate, as well as other education groups had issues with, which is why we amended the bills in the first place. We will take the weekend to review the governor’s plan, bring it up in our weekly Monday caucus meeting and respond in due course.”