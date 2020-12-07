Gov. Stitt rescinds controversial State Board of Education appointee following heavy public backlash

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On Monday afternoon, Governor Kevin Stitt reversed his latest nomination to the Oklahoma State Board of Education at the appointee’s request after his decision to replace Kurt Bollenbach with Melissa Crabtree came under heavy fire.

“At a basic level, the folks who serve on our state boards that are overseeing our schools in particular, should be objective, reasonable, experienced leaders who are looking to serve the majority in the very best way,” said Erin Brewer.

Brewer represents the Oklahoma Parents Legislative Action Committee. The group teamed up with other nonpartisan education and parent groups, including the Oklahoma Educators Association, the Institute for Child Advocacy, Pastors of Oklahoma Kids, Save Our State, Oklahoma Educates, Indivisible Stillwater Oklahoma, and Oklahoma Rural Schools Coalition in opposition to the appointment.

On Monday, the coalition launched a campaign urging Oklahomans to email the governor with concerns about Crabtree. By Monday afternoon, Brewer said more than 1,200 letters had been written to the governor’s office asking him to rethink the decision.

“A woman from Enid who has been spreading misinformation and conspiracy theories, whose children don’t even participate in our public school system,” Brewer said.

Between 1998 and 2002, Crabtree was a special education teacher in Tennessee. Since then, she transitioned to home schooling her children.

The governor’s office defended her appointment, saying she would be a good addition to the state board.

But after her appointment, she received heavy criticism for not having any experience with Oklahoma’s Public Education System, leading a group that staunchly opposes mask mandates, and for promoting several conspiracy theories surrounding the pandemic on social media.

“That’s reason to not be in any position of leadership,” Brewer said.

On Monday afternoon, Gov. Stitt announced Crabtree requested he rescind her appointment. He said in a statement,

“I spoke with Melissa Crabtree today and she requested that I rescind her appointment to the Oklahoma State Board of Education.

I was extremely disappointed to see how many were so quick to judge her without taking the time to personally speak to her.

Ms. Crabtree is a loving mother and wife, and her public school teaching experience and work with special needs children would have been valuable assets to our state.

However, it’s become clear that Democrats and unions only value the voices of teachers when they are willing to fall in line with their political agendas.

That being said, I respect her decision and will rescind her nomination. We will reopen the search process and identify a new appointee as soon as possible.” Gov. Kevin Stitt

Crabtree also issued a statement saying, “I am grateful to Governor Stitt for nominating me to serve on the Oklahoma State Board of Education and it is a tremendous honor to be considered. However, after careful consideration, I have determined that this is not the right opportunity for me to serve my state.”