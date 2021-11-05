Gov. Stitt returns to Oklahoma following trip to Mexico, says more discussions had on plans for Mexican consulate in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gov. Kevin Stitt is back in Oklahoma after traveling to Mexico on official business, and his spokespeople say more conversations were had about bringing a Mexican consulate to Oklahoma City.

Stitt attended a dinner in Mexico City Tuesday with senior energy industry executives, including Oklahoma companies currently doing business in Mexico, according to a news release from Stitt’s office.

“The purpose of this trip was to open doors and build bridges for Oklahoma companies to do business in Mexico and encourage Mexican companies to invest in Oklahoma,” Stitt said. “I am confident the relationships built on this trip will pay dividends for our state long into the future.”

The Governor participated in discussions on Wednesday about bringing a future Mexican Consulate to Oklahoma City.

He met with U.S. Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Stephanie Syptak-Ramnath, during which he expressed support for a consulate and encouraged the U.S. State Department to expedite any necessary approvals, according to the news release.

Stitt also met with Mexican Secretariat of Foreign Affairs leaders, including General Director for North America Roberto Velasco and General Director for Consular Services Jaime Vazquez Bracho Torres.

“We had very productive meetings regarding the future consulate in Oklahoma City,” Stitt said. “I made sure Mexico knew this has our full support and that we would help find the perfect location and roll out the red carpet to help any way we can.”

Mexican government officials are still hashing out details for a consulate in Oklahoma City before seeking State Department approval, according to Stitt’s office.

A timeline for a consulate in Oklahoma City has not been announced, but Stitt’s personnel say Mexican officials stressed that it is a priority.

The Oklahoma delegation also traveled to Monterey Wednesday ahead of a meeting with Arca Continental CEO Arturo Gutierrez and local business leaders.

“Arca Continental operates nine Coca-Cola bottling and distribution facilities in Oklahoma and employs 900 Oklahomans,” the news release states.

Stitt and Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development Scott Mueller met with leaders from Universidad Tec de Monterrey, a leading university in Mexico.

“Tec de Monterrey is doing a great job partnering with the business community to train graduates with the skills that are needed to support the local workforce,” Mueller said. “I look forward to the partnership opportunities for Oklahoma universities that will come out of this visit.”

The delegation concluded its business in Mexico by meeting with Western Industries Corporation, an Oklahoma company expanding in Monterrey, as well as other executives from the Monterrey business community.

Former Oklahoma governors Johnston Murray and David Walters also made a trip to Mexico, in 1954 and 1994, respectively.