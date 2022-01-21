Gov. Stitt searching for new OU regent

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Gov. Kevin Stitt is beginning his search for a new member to the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents.

Stitt will appoint a new board member after Regent Phil Albert’s resignation.

Gov. Mary Fallin appointed Albert to a seven-year term in 2016.

“Phil Albert served the University of Oklahoma well during his time as a regent,” Stitt said. “I will be considering candidates to replace him who are committed to ensuring OU is a strategic partner as we strengthen Oklahoma’s workforce and produce graduates with skills and degrees that meet the needs of our state’s growing economy.”

OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. also praised Albert’s service.

“OU is thankful to Phil Albert for his years of service and dedication to our university,” Harroz said. “As a regent, he has demonstrated an ardent passion for our university and our students, and we sincerely appreciate his counsel these past six years.”

The Oklahoma State Senate will have to confirm Stitt’s new regent selection. The new regent will serve the remainder of Albert’s term, which expires March 21, 2023.

Stitt has already selected four of the board’s seven members.