Gov. Stitt selects new adjutant general, commander of Oklahoma Army and Air National Guard

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Brig. Gen. Thomas H. Mancino is the state’s new adjutant general and Oklahoma Army and Air National Guard commander.

Gov. Kevin Stitt selected Mancino to fill the top military leadership positions. The appointment now requires confirmation from the Oklahoma State Senate.

Mancino, a National Guard member for 35 years, was the Army National Guard’s assistant adjutant general since September 2019.

“I am pleased to promote General Mancino to this new role,” Stitt said. “He is a steady leader, a strategic thinker, an effective communicator and he is the perfect choice to lead the Oklahoma National Guard.”

Mancino had a key leadership role in Stitt’s Solutions Task Force during the first phases of the state’s COVID-19 response.

Brig. Gen. Thomas H. Mancino

He has three combat deployments, including commanding a combat task force in Afghanistan from 2011-2012.

“I am incredibly humbled to be selected by Governor Stitt to continue serving the State of Oklahoma in this new role,” said Brig. Gen. Mancino. “The men and women of the Oklahoma National Guard provide critical support for their fellow citizens wherever needed and being named Adjutant General is the honor of a lifetime.”

Mancino’s service includes the following:

Commissioned in 1992 through the Reserve Officer Training Corps at Oklahoma State University;

Served as the 90th Troop Command Commander, Oklahoma Army National Guard;

Director of Information Technology/G6, Oklahoma Army National Guard;

Commanded at the company, battalion and brigade levels;

Served for six years as an enlisted soldier in the Oklahoma Army National Guard.

He assumes command from Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson, Oklahoma’s adjutant general since November 2017.

“I appreciate General Thompson’s years of faithful service to our state and wish him well in his next chapter,” Stitt said.

Mancino also praised Thompson’s service.

“It has been a pleasure to serve with Major General Thompson and I want to express my gratitude for his leadership and his many years of service to Oklahoma’s citizen soldiers and airmen,” Mancino said.