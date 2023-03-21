OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Governor Stitt, along with the Oklahoma History Center (OHC) and several local community organizations are preparing a pinning ceremony honoring all the servicemen who served anywhere in the world during the Vietnam War-era.

Governor Kevin Stitt is set to offer remarks on the importance of this opportunity to honor the veterans of the Vietnam War-era.

Music will be provided by the 145th Army Band, known as “The Governor’s Own.”

The 2008 National Defense Authorization Act designated March 29th as Vietnam Veteran Day. Family members of any veteran active or reservist unable to be present may also receive this pin.

The event will be held in the Devon Great Hall of the OHC on Wednesday, March 29, from 10 a.m. to noon, with the doors opening at 9:30 a.m. This event is free and open to the public.

The Oklahoma History Center is located at 800 Nazih Zuhdi Dr. in Oklahoma City.

For additional information, call 405-522-0765 or visit www.okhistory.org.