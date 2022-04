OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – New restrictions have been placed on Oklahoma’s growing medical marijuana industry.

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law, limiting where grow houses can be located.

The law prohibits marijuana grow operations from being located within 1,000 feet of a public or private school.

The legislation, however, does not impact marijuana grows already licensed by the state that are already within 1,000 feet of a school, only future ones.