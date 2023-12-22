OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — In response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma, Governor Kevin Stitt signed an executive order to form the One Oklahoma Task Force on Friday.

The task force will focus on providing legislative and regulatory recommendations to remedy what Stitt describes as jurisdictional ambiguity in the wake of the McGirt decision.

“The primary function of government is to protect public safety, and the McGirt decision has created confusion and tension among those that work to serve that function,” Stitt said. “By gathering stakeholders from every corner of our state, we can address the real jurisdictional challenges left by McGirt and usher in lasting change. The State of Oklahoma, Tribal governments, and our citizens deserve clarity.”

According to the executive order, the 13-member task force will be comprised of the following:

The Secretary of Public Safety; The Speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives or designee; The President Pro Tempore of the Oklahoma Senate or designee; The Attorney General or designee; One member appointed by the District Attorneys Council; One member of a county jail trust appointed by the Secretary of Public Safety; One member appointed by the Oklahoma Sheriff’s Association; One member appointed by the Department of Public Safety; One member appointed by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation; One member appointed by the Council on Law Enforcement Training; One member appointed by the Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police; One member representing Oklahoma’s Five Civilized Tribes; and One member representing Oklahoma’s other thirty-three (33) tribes.

Stitt also cited the recent dispute between an Okmulgee County jail employee and a Muscogee Creek tribal police officer that occurred days before the executive order was signed as a factor in the creation of the task force.

To read the full executive order, visit oklahoma.gov.