Gov. Stitt signs ‘Filmed in Oklahoma Act of 2021’ into law

Film Row sign

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This week, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a new law to incentivize movie productions who film in Oklahoma.

SB 608, known as the Filmed in Oklahoma Act of 2021, provides film production and rebate incentives to encourage companies to choose the Sooner State as their location.

Recently, movies like Minari, Stillwater, and Killers of the Flower Moon have filmed in Oklahoma.

State officials are hoping to keep this trend going with the new legislation.

“The measure provides for the establishment of an incentive rebate program for certain film projects and eligible television series projects filmed or produced in Oklahoma that meet the requirements outlined in the measure,” said the bill summary.

