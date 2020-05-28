Gov. Stitt signs Oklahoma Advanced Mobility Pilot Program into law

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Legislation that lawmakers say could further the state’s investment in emerging advanced transportation technologies was signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt last week.

Senate Bill 1688, also known as the Advanced Mobility Pilot Program, authored by Sen. Michael Bergstrom, R-Adair, allows for coordination between state government, community leaders and economic developers across the state to create jobs in emerging ground and aerial transportation technologies.

Contingent upon available funds, the program will be housed under the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT).

“This program can help Oklahoma in being prepared to advance possibilities for aerospace industries and ground transportation for the movement of goods and people in future years as funding becomes available,” said Oklahoma Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz. “By working with industry partners, the state can be in a position to encourage these innovations and enhance existing programs. This will ultimately assist in getting Oklahoma ahead of the curve for these developing opportunities and technologies.”

The Oklahoma Advanced Mobility Pilot Program could be used to support and augment other federal transportation pilot programs created and/or managed by the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT), the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), or the White House.

“Not only could this program bring countless jobs to our state, but it also has the ability to stimulate our economy by injecting dollars into our local communities,” Bergstrom said. “Aside from the economic impacts, Oklahoma could be on the frontlines of further developing emerging technologies like drone delivery, autonomous vehicles and taxi services, and electric-powered aircrafts.”

Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, was the House author for the measure.

“With this program in place, Oklahoma can become a leader in emerging technology fields,” McCall said. “There’s no better time to position our state as a top destination for aeronautic and aerospace businesses looking for a place to grow and excel.”

The measure will become effective on Nov. 1.