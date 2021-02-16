Gov. Stitt: State agencies may reduce nonessential services due to inclement weather

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gov. Kevin Stitt authorized state agencies to reduce nonessential services in light of the impact of Sunday’s massive winter storm and the next round of heavy snow that is expected to hit Oklahoma Tuesday night.

Commissioner of Public Safety John Scully, with authorization from Stitt, announced that state agencies may reduce nonessential services from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, for all 77 Oklahoma counties due to inclement weather. The counties are listed as follows:

Adair, Alfalfa, Atoka, Beaver, Beckham, Blaine, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Cimarron, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Craig, Creek, Custer, Delaware, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Grant, Greer, Harmon, Harper, Haskell, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kay, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, McCurtain, McIntosh, Major, Marshall, Mayes, Murray, Muskogee, Noble, Nowata, Okfuskee, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Payne, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Pushmataha, Roger Mills, Rogers, Seminole, Sequoyah, Stephens, Texas, Tillman, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington, Washita, Woods and Woodward.

“State employees designated to maintain basic minimum services (staff essential functions) should remain at work or report to work as scheduled,” a Department of Public Safety news release states.