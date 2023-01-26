OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Governor Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Ryan Walters celebrated School Choice Week with local schools on Wednesday.

Gov. Stitt and Supt. Walters visited various private and charter schools such as Santa Fe South Charter School and Special Care, as well as joining students from Cristo Rey, according to Gov. Stitt’s press office.

Gov. Stitt during Oklahoma School Choice Week. Image courtesy Gov. Stitt Press Office.

“School choice is critical to parents and kids,” said Superintendent Walters. “It is the only way we will be able to lead in education. Oklahoma must and will have the most expansive school choice program in the country.”

Also, Gov. Stitt has issued a proclamation recently announcing “Oklahoma School Choice Week” January 22-28, 2023, in correlation with National School Choice Week.

“The hard truth is that Oklahoma ranks near the bottom in education and it’s our responsibility as leaders to take action to change the trajectory,” said Governor Stitt. “We know not every student learns the same way, but regardless of how they learn, every child deserves a quality education that fits their unique needs, regardless of economic status, background, or zip code. I am committed to expanding education freedom across the state and giving parents and student more options.”