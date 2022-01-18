Gov. Stitt to announce executive order regarding teacher shortage

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As more districts across the state move to remote learning due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says he has a way to prevent school closures.

In recent weeks, school districts across the state have been forced to either cancel class or move to virtual learning due to the number of teachers, staff, and students out sick with COVID-19.

On Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Stitt is expected to announce an executive order that will assist schools suffering from staffing and teacher shortages.