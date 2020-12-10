Gov. Stitt to issue order limiting indoor public gatherings to 50 percent capacity, except for churches; refers to mask mandate as ‘magic words’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gov. Kevin Stitt announced that he is taking action against the worsening COVID-19 pandemic by limiting indoor public gatherings to 50 percent capacity, but he said that order does not pertain to churches.

Stitt said during a press conference from the state capitol that public gatherings are to be limited to 50 percent capacity. Stitt gave examples of such gatherings, including indoor youth sports games, weddings, funerals and holiday parties.

However, Stitt said churches are exempt from the executive order.

“This doesn’t apply to churches,” Stitt said. “But I want them to continue to innovate. Most of the churches I talked to are checking temperatures before the kids go into the nursery. Their workers are wearing masks. I encourage them to continue to innovate…to continue to offer online options [and] every other row [seating]. Just like all of our businesses are doing at this point, we need all Oklahomans stepping up the effort to help health care workers during this time.”

Stitt went on to bring up the issue of whether he should enact a statewide face mask mandate, an action that Stitt is still not going to take.

“I’ve heard from many Oklahomans who want me to issue a statewide mask mandate. I’ve also heard from many, many more Oklahomans who don’t want me to. The goal is to get people to wear a mask,” Stitt said.

Stitt referenced Carnegie Mellon University data that he says shows Oklahoma went from 79 percent of Oklahomans wearing masks on Nov. 1 to more than 87 percent of Oklahomans wearing masks today.

“We’ve closed the gap with Alabama and Louisiana, and they’ve had mandates in place since this summer. You know, it’s not about magic words, it’s about Oklahomans doing their part to slow the spread of this virus,” Stitt said.

This story is developing and additional information will be provided.