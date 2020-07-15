Gov. Kevin Stitt tests positive for COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One day after the Sooner State saw it’s largest spike in COVID-19 cases, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt held a news conference to address the ongoing fight against the virus.

On Tuesday morning, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 21,738 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 993 cases over the past 24 hours.

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Officials say four additional people have died, bringing the total to 428 deaths connected to COVID-19.

Currently, officials say there are 546 people who are hospitalized with confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19.

News 4 received a tip Tuesday night saying the governor had tested positive for COVID-19.

We immediately contacted the governor’s office to confirm. After 40 minutes of no response to our inquiry, we submitted another request for comment.

At that time, Governor Stitt’s Chief of Communications Charlie Hannema responded by thanking us for not reporting anything based on “assumptions” and assured us that he had just talked to the governor and that governor was feeling “great.”

However, during an update Wednesday morning via Zoom with Oklahoma Interim Commissioner of Health Lance Frye, Stitt announced he had tested positive for COVID-19.

He says he was tested for the virus on Tuesday and his results came back positive. He is currently quarantining at home.

He says aside from some aches, he is feeling fine overall, and is possibly asymptomatic.

He is hoping his story will encourage Oklahomans to get tested for the virus and encourages everyone to wash their hands and practice social distancing.

