Gov. Stitt to sign bill extending modifications to Open Meeting Act

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gov. Kevin Stitt will extend modifications to the Open Meeting Act during a bill signing Wednesday morning.

Stitt will sign Senate Bill 1031 during a brief 10 a.m. ceremony in the State Capitol’s Blue Room, according to a news release issued by Stitt’s office.

The bill, written by Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, reinstates the same exemptions to the Open Meeting Act that were made into law last year, but with minor changes.

The most notable modification extension is the ability to hold virtual meetings, until 30 days after the COVID-19 emergency declaration expires or Feb. 15, 2022, whichever comes first.

All changes from the 2020 exemptions are as follows:

Requires materials provided to members of the public body during a virtual meeting to immediately be made available to the public on the public body’s web site;

Requires public bodies to conduct meetings in the manner described on the public notice of the meeting;

Requires any necessary passcodes to access videoconferencing to be included in the public notice of a meeting; and

Makes the exemptions effective until Feb. 15, 2022, or until 30 days after the expiration or termination of the state of emergency declared by the governor to respond to the threat of COVID-19, whichever date first occurs.