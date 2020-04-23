Gov. Stitt tours tornado damage in Madill

MADILL, Okla. (KFOR) – Governor Kevin Stitt called it a double whammy for the people of Madill.

In the middle of a pandemic, the small community now has to pick up the pieces after taking a direct hit from what the National Weather Service says was at least an EF2 tornado.

“It’s amazing when you see tornado damage here across the state,” Stitt said. “Unfortunately, we lost two people to this.”

One of the businesses hit hardest by the storm was J&I Manufacturing. The owner gave Governor Stitt a first hand look of the damage.

“They didn’t get much warning. That’s where it kind of came down and hit their facility first off,” Stitt said. “Two of their employees, one is in serious condition right now and another, unfortunately, passed away.”

One of the victims of Wednesday’s storms was longtime J&I Manufacturing employee Chad Weyant.

Officials say he was leaving work when the tornado hit, throwing him from his car.

Oklahoma Steel and Wire was also heavily damaged. All that’s left of the main building is mangled steel.

It’s also where the second victim died.

“He was a truck driver delivering material,” Interim Fire Chief Mike Idleman told KFOR. “Oklahoma Steel and Wire, from our storm sirens, had plenty of opportunity to get people in their shelter.”

Gov. Stitt says the storm shelters at Oklahoma Steel and Wire weren’t put in that long ago, but they definitely saved lives.

“A few years back, they ended up putting shelters inside their manufacturing facility, and it made all the difference,” Stitt said. “They had about 90 employee, not much warning, and when you look at the damage, it could have been a lot worse.”

At Holy Cross Catholic Church, the windows were busted out, and light poles were bent all the way to the ground. Fortunately, no one was injured.

City officials say it was a devastating tornado, but their community is a strong one.

“Home owners, neighbors, helping neighbors, have already jumped in and started removing debris. I think it’s going to be a task still yet, but it’s going to be a lot less than what it could have been.”