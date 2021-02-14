Gov. Stitt urges Oklahomans to stay off roads as winter storm-impacted conditions deteriorate, crews work to clear roads

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gov. Kevin Stitt is calling upon Oklahomans to stay off roads as conditions worsen from the winter storm and crews work to make roads safe.

“State and local crews are working around-the-clock to clear the roads as quickly as possible,” said Gov. Stitt. “Please stay home if you can to allow them to work more effectively and consider lowering your thermostat to 68 degrees or cooler and avoid using large appliances like your washer and dryer. Oklahomans take pride in helping their neighbors and we can make a big difference by taking a few small steps together.”

Oklahoma is currently being hit with continuous, heavy snow and historically low temperatures.

Transportation crews expect highway conditions to remain hazardous through Wednesday, with blowing snow expected to create drifts and low visibility that will worsen Oklahoma road conditions.

Stitt also called upon state agencies to provide essential, public-facing services to work from home through Wednesday, wherever possible, to help conserve energy.

Stitt activated the Oklahoma State Emergency Operations Center. State agencies are deployed to support the following winter weather response operations:

The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security is in contact with emergency managers across the state and coordinating resource requests from state agencies and voluntary agencies as needed, including bottled water for communities with water main breaks impacting water supply.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority crews continue 24/7 plowing operations and treating highways statewide as conditions deteriorate.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is responding to collisions and providing motorist assistance statewide. As of 4 p.m., troopers have responded to one fatality collision, 24 injury collisions, 56 non-injury collisions and 116 motorist assistance incidents.

Members of the Oklahoma National Guard are prepositioned along with Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers to provide assistance. As of 4 p.m., a Stranded Motorist Assist Response Team is responding to a multi-vehicle accident on the Turner Turnpike.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission is monitoring and reporting power and gas outages as well as utility concerns across the state.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is monitoring and responding to issues concerning medical facilities, patient transport, and COVID-19 vaccine integrity. They are also tracking injuries as reported by Oklahoma hospitals.

The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food, and Forestry is providing support to address livestock needs due to frigid temperatures.